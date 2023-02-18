California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 9,397 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.22%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

