California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 94,627 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,627 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in DISH Network by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after acquiring an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 11.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,824,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after acquiring an additional 401,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 38.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,149,000 after buying an additional 771,322 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DISH stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.82.
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
