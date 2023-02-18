California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases New Stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 309,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,652,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth $4,208,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth $274,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth $123,000.

A number of analysts have commented on FYBR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

