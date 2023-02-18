California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,174 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 357.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $79,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,422,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $287,972.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,074.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $79,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 117,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $644,154 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -103.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $225.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. Research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

