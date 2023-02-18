California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 436,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,399 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $22.50 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 62.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDN. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.