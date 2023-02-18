California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wingstop from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wingstop from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

WING stock opened at $173.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.04, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $180.97.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

