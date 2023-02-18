California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $946,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth $153,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $119,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,164.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $119,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,164.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,822.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,512 shares of company stock valued at $219,722. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.63 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

