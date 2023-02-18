California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,142 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AQUA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $326,972.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,500.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AQUA opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 84.27, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.80.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

