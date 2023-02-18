California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 163.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Haemonetics by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Haemonetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Haemonetics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $81.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.28. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

