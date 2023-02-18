California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,481 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 23,137 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IART stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.93. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19.

IART has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

