California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 119.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,223 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 86,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 115,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE KRG opened at $22.46 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -320.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,371.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRG. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Insider Activity

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,927,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,888. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.