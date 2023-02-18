California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in THOR Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:THO opened at $95.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average of $83.35. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.78.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.44. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.