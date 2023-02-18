California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 451,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Toast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,372,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Toast by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Toast by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,805,000 after acquiring an additional 173,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Toast by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,027,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $26.03.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.97.

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $631,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 416,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $7,571,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $631,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,918,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,965,817. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

