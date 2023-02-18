Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Cut to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

CATC opened at $81.28 on Thursday. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $633.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $83.73.

Insider Activity at Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.11). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $104,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boit C F David bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.