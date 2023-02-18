Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,466 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $97.20 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.83. The stock has a market cap of $996.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.67, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,144 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

