Camden Capital LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,948.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of Camden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,896.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after buying an additional 21,986,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,863.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682,616 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103,769 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG opened at $94.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

