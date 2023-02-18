Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

