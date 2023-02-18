Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $826.61 million, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.84. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.06 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

