Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARS. FMR LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 343,392 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cars.com by 18.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 139,744 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Stock Down 2.0 %

Cars.com stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,756.76 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cars.com

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

