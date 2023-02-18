Carvana Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($2.60) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.60) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.59). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($9.90) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.97) EPS.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $156.68.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Carvana by 29.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

