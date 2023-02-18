CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Cut to C$73.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s previous close.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.75.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

CCL.B opened at C$61.63 on Thursday. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$53.36 and a 1-year high of C$69.38. The stock has a market cap of C$10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

