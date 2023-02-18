Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CPF stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $637.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $29.75.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Compass Point lowered their price target on Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.