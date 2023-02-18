Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Raised to $120.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $122.85 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $150.41. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.35.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $797,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,169.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

