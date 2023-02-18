Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $39.96 and last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 63806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHUY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 622.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a market cap of $663.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.72.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

