Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $39.96 and last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 63806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.
The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHUY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s
Chuy’s Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a market cap of $663.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.72.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.