Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm Price Performance

Shares of CIDM opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $83.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.04. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinedigm

About Cinedigm

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cinedigm by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 143,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cinedigm by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.