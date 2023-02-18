Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Wednesday.
Cinedigm Price Performance
Shares of CIDM opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $83.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.04. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinedigm
About Cinedigm
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cinedigm (CIDM)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.