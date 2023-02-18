Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $103.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.04. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $108.42.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,906 shares of company stock worth $5,322,371 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

