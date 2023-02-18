Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSCO. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.
Cisco Systems Stock Performance
Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems
In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cisco Systems Company Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.