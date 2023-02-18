Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSCO. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.