Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s current price.

CSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.45%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

