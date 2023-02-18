Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $57.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s current price.

CSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

CSCO opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

