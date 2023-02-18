Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,879.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,396 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,336.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 7,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,709.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,400,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after buying an additional 1,322,982 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,764.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,428,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $528,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137,677 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,903.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 352,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,684,000 after acquiring an additional 334,525 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,037.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $94.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.59. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

