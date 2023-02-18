Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,296. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

