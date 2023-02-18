Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 862.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,952 shares of company stock worth $1,532,534 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.