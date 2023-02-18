Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,669,000 after buying an additional 1,343,032 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 63.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 680,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 264,818 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 318.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 229,447 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,737,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,156,000 after buying an additional 189,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

CHRS stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Coherus BioSciences

CHRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

