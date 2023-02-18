Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $91.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.89.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLM. Bank of America boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

