Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives $31.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €30.00 ($32.26) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €20.00 ($21.51) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.