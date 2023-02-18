Comparing Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) & Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) and Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Booking and Global Business Travel Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $10.96 billion 8.72 $1.17 billion $60.89 40.43 Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Global Business Travel Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 15.23% 81.11% 15.96% Global Business Travel Group N/A 26.27% 6.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Booking shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Booking has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Booking and Global Business Travel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 0 10 15 1 2.65 Global Business Travel Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Booking presently has a consensus target price of $2,496.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1.40%. Global Business Travel Group has a consensus target price of $8.68, suggesting a potential upside of 22.65%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than Booking.

Summary

Booking beats Global Business Travel Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

About Global Business Travel Group

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies. It manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

