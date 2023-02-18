Comstock Resources’ (CRK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRK. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.56.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Down 7.9 %

CRK stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

In related news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 849,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,796,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,217,000 after purchasing an additional 182,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KGH Ltd increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,619,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,338,000 after purchasing an additional 872,512 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.