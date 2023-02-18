Copart (CPRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 20th. Analysts expect Copart to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Copart had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $893.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.47 million. On average, analysts expect Copart to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Copart Price Performance
Copart stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. Copart has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.23.
CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
