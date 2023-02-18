Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 74,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18,597 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 168.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 53,479 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $163,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $162,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

