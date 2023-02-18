Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,105,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 73.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,615,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,775,000 after buying an additional 1,948,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after buying an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,075,000 after acquiring an additional 364,546 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,498,000 after acquiring an additional 330,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $41.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 115.32%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

