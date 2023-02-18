Cowen Raises Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $144.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $134.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.76.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $144.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.56.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $803,590,000 after buying an additional 98,189 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,366,000 after buying an additional 241,729 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,066,000 after buying an additional 61,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,491,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,468,000 after buying an additional 125,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

