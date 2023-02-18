CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
CRA International Trading Up 0.9 %
CRAI opened at $124.82 on Thursday. CRA International has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $889.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.26.
CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
