CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

CRA International Trading Up 0.9 %

CRAI opened at $124.82 on Thursday. CRA International has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $889.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

About CRA International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 465.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 312,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,242,000 after purchasing an additional 257,140 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 338,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,026,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CRA International by 4,587.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

