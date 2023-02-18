Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 119,975 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 582,468 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.7 %
SLVO stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27.
