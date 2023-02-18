Critical Survey: Serco Group (SECCF) versus Its Peers

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Serco Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Serco Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Serco Group pays out 786.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out -318.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Serco Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Serco Group N/A N/A N/A Serco Group Competitors -4.35% -20.23% -2.19%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Serco Group N/A N/A 190.05 Serco Group Competitors $1.04 billion $75.63 million 1,130.38

This table compares Serco Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Serco Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Serco Group. Serco Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Serco Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Serco Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Serco Group Competitors 739 3841 5967 102 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 15.26%. Given Serco Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Serco Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Serco Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Serco Group competitors beat Serco Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Serco Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research. It operates through the following segments: UK and Europe, Americas, AsPac, Middle East, and Corporate. The UK and Europe segment offers frontline services to defense, health, and justice and immigration sectors delivered to the country’s government and devolved authorities. The Americas segment delivers services to U.S. federal and civilian agencies, selected state and municipal governments, and the Canadian government. The AsPac segment caters Asia Pacific region including Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong. The Middle East segment serves the defense, transport, and healthcare sectors in the Middle East region. The Corporate segment includes central and head office costs. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Hook, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.