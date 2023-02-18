Crystal Rock Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crystal Rock Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.5% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 379,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35.7% during the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 3,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $996.03 billion, a PE ratio of -362.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,550 shares of company stock worth $6,597,144 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

