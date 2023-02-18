CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Raised to C$17.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRT.UN. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE:CRT.UN opened at C$16.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$14.21 and a 12 month high of C$18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

