Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Sharon R. Barner Sells 5,540 Shares

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMIGet Rating) VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $257.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $259.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.13.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

