Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Sharon R. Barner Sells 5,540 Shares

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $257.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $259.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.13.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

