CV Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CV Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.1% of CV Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,462.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019,726 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

GOOGL opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

