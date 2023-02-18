Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 21,712 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,244 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,712 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.2% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,074,064,000 after purchasing an additional 784,656 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,306,701,000 after purchasing an additional 939,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after acquiring an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 1.6 %

MSFT opened at $258.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.23.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.