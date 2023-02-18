Cytosorbents Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cytosorbents in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cytosorbents’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of CTSO opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $152.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

